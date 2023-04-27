Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.59.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.