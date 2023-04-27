Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $499.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.