Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 526,820 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.