Financial Architects Inc Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.12. The stock had a trading volume of 186,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average is $208.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.