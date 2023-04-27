Financial Architects Inc Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,650 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 111,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,517. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.