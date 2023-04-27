Financial Architects Inc Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.29. 359,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,815. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

