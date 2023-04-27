Financial Architects Inc Sells 5,569 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,868 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

