Financial Avengers Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,082 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ADSK opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

