Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,776 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.40. 899,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,398. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.



