Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,080,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208,910. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

