Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 310 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.38. 598,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $410.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

