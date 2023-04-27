Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $639,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $230.08. 3,257,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,420. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

