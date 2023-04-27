First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 720,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

