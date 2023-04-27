First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 474,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,036. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

