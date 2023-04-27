First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,362. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

