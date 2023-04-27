First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.24. 5,425,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508,479. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.