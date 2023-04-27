First Ascent Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,057,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,630,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 986,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,427. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

