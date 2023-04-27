First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $29.51. First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 19,711 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.
First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
