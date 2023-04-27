First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

FBP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 98,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,955. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

