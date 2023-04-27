First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 150423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.