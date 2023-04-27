First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

Shares of FRC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

