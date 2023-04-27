First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

