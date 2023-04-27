First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 127.1% in April

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FJP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 2,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

