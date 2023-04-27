First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

FAB stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,789. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 82,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

