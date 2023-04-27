First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
FAB stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,789. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.