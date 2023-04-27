FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

