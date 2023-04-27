FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 2,647,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

