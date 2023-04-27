FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after purchasing an additional 226,966 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

