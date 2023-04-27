Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in April

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.3 %

FORTY stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

