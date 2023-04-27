Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FBRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 33,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,369. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
