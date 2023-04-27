Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 771,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

