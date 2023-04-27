Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,204. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

