Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.49. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 34,000 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$201.36 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

See Also

