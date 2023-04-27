Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.71

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7086 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

FMS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

