Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 620 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $725.71.

Shares of FNLPF stock remained flat at $9.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

