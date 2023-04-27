Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 620 ($7.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $725.71.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of FNLPF stock remained flat at $9.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.