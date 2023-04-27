Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $461.11

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.11 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 484.50 ($6.05). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 475.50 ($5.94), with a volume of 41,237 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £189.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,093.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 461.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

