FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises about 0.9% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,065.5% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 1,216,780 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 327,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

