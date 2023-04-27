FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. 296,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,541. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

