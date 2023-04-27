FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.