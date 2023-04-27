FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 641,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,755. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

