FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,024. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

