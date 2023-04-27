FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

