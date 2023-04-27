FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $29.75.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.
FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
