FY2025 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

