Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares were down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 25,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 114,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

