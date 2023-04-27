Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) CEO Buys $19,950.00 in Stock

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) CEO John Rodney Varner purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.35. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genprex Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Featured Stories

