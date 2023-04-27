Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

