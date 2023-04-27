Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $307.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

