Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

