Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOE opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

