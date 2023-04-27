Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 11,022 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

