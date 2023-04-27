Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

